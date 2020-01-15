Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — There’s going to be a new safety feature for fans attending Wilmington Blue Rocks games in 2020. The team announced on Wednesday that it has extended the safety netting at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium for the entire length of the seating areas.
The goal is to protect fans from flying balls and bats.
“Extending the netting again was an easy decision for us because nothing is more important to us than the safety of our great fans,” the team’s managing partner, Dave Heller, said in a statement. “This will help parents to enjoy the game without having to worry about the well-being of their children, while at the same time preserving the great sightlines and intimacy of Blue Rocks baseball.”
