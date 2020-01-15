MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A former sheriff’s officer in Montgomery County will spend a dozen years in prison for sharing child pornography. Police say Matthew Laver had nearly 4,000 videos and images showing children being sexually abused.
Federal prosecutors called the case “appalling.”
“The defendant was a member of a law enforcement organization charged with enforcing the law and protecting the public, but he was actually a child predator,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said. “Laver’s crimes are also particularly disturbing due to the very young ages of some of the children depicted in his child pornography ‘collection.’ We stand ready with our federal and local partners to identify and prosecute all those who would prey upon minor children, no matter who they are.”
