DOVER, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware’s Dover Police Department is approaching a new recruiting campaign with a little help from the royal family. Circulating around Facebook on Wednesday was a post by the department, explaining that they are hiring new officers.
A creative employee is borrowing from the recent rift within the royal family. It says, “Ready to move out of Grand-Mum’s house? We have a royal opportunity!”
Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are stepping away from full-time royal duties and say they are seeking financial independence.
The Dover Police Department is holding two “How to Succeed in the Hiring Process” seminars on Jan. 25 and Feb. 8. The seminars are open to anyone interested in becoming an officer with the department. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 9 a.m. with no late admission.
According to Dover police, the starting salary for an officer out of graduation is $54,125.
Anyone interested in applying can do so by clicking here.
