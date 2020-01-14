TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy plans to unveil his agenda for 2020 during his second State of the State address Tuesday. He will address a joint session of the state legislature at 3 p.m. at the New Jersey State House in Trenton.
Murphy has signed a number of bills fulfilling campaign promises, including a phased-in $15 minimum wage and tax hikes to pay for transit and education.
But despite Democratic control of state government, Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney have clashed prominently, particularly over raising income taxes on the wealthy.
A spokesman for the governor’s office says Murphy will outline his plans to improve the financial security of New Jersey’s middle-class families.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.