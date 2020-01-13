Comments
BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating the closure of a Bucks County event venue. Buckingham Township police are looking to speak to anyone who has not received a deposit refund following the closure of “The Barn At Forestville.”
Police say the wedding and event venue at 1493 Forest Grove Rd in Buckingham Township has closed.
They are now looking to see if customers who had an event scheduled in 2020 or 2021 have received a refund for their deposit.
If you still have not received a deposit, please contact the Buckingham Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 215-794-8812.
