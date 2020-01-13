Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a killer after yet another shooting in Philadelphia. Police say a man was shot at least one time in the neck around 6 p.m. Monday on the 2600 block of West Cumberland Street.
The 26-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are combing the area and looking for surveillance cameras in hopes of catching the gunman.
This shooting is the latest of what has been a bloody and violent start to 2020 after eight people were killed in less than 48 hours.
