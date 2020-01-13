Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an elderly woman was the target of a home invasion in Philadelphia’s Overbrook section. It happened on the 5400 block of West Montgomery Avenue just after 3 p.m. Monday.
Police say three men forced their way inside the woman’s home, tied up and blindfolded the elderly woman’s 20-year-old granddaughter, and then stole their money. There is no word on how much money the suspects got away with.
No one was injured.
The suspects left the scene in a gray or silver Chevy Malibu, according to police.
