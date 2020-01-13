Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill on Monday that could have caused some property taxes to rise. The bill would have allowed some school districts to raise property taxes more than the 2% that is currently allowed without voter approval.
The bill would have applied to school districts that have seen state funding cuts.
We will hear more from Gov. Murphy about taxes on Tuesday when he delivers his annual state of the state address.
