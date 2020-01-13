Crews Battle House Fire In Port Richmond

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are battling flames in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood. Firefighters were called to the 3270 block of
Aramingo Avenue, around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
The fire was placed under control around 9 a.m.
There have been no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
