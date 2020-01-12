PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Laura H. Carnell School will reopen on Monday now that the asbestos cleanup is completed, but the teachers union says it cannot assure the school is safe. The elementary school in Oxford Circle has been closed for the past couple of weeks.
District officials say their testing has confirmed that the school is safe.
But the union says the district did not follow proper testing protocol and wants the school to remain closed.
“There was a joint-testing agreement that has yet to occur. A minimum of 40 air samples must take place. Testing must be a representative sample using true best practices. Testing up to this point has been haphazard,” the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said in a statement.
There’s no word at this time if the school will still open as planned.
