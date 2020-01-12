WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Wilmington from Saturday night. Authorities announced the arrests of 18-year-olds Kyndale Perkins and Jayden Deputy on Sunday.
Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of North Spruce Street.
According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot and was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
Perkins is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy.
Deputy was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy.
You must log in to post a comment.