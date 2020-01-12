Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 33-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot on the back. According to officials, this happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say the victim was shot one time in the lower back and rushed to a nearby hospital.
He is currently listed in stable condition.
So far, there is no word on any arrests made in connection to the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
