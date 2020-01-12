PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-month-old boy suffered a graze wound to his head in a double shooting in East Germantown, police say. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday on the 100 block of East Pastorius Street.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, police say. Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Police say the infant was the man’s nephew.

“There was no doubt that when they were firing the gun that they had to see the kid, they were right up on them so they made the decision to fire guessing that the uncle was the target, but I don’t know that for sure,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “As horrible as it is, it could have been way worse because another half-inch, that child would be dead.”

Investigators say the man and his nephew were just coming out of the house when a car stopped and the gunman opened fire.

“Clearly based on the way the circumstance happened, they were targeting that person,” Coulter said. “It wasn’t like a shooting that happened a block away and they got hit by stray gunfire. They pulled up and they fired at the individual who had the baby. Fortunately, they weren’t killed, but still tragic.”

Sidney Clark, the grandfather of the 26-year-old victim, works in the cafeteria at Einstein Medical Center.

Clark says he sees gunshot victims arrive at the hospital every day and adds that another one of his grandchildren is aware of the city’s gun violence.

“I got a grandson in the house right now, 5 years old. He comes out here every day and be like, ‘I hope nobody will be shooting because I want to ride my bike.’ Kids can’t even come out here and play no more. That’s bad. It’s a nice day, it’s January. You can’t even come out here and ride your bike,” Clark said.

Police have not recovered any weapons or released a description of a suspect.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.