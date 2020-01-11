  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. Shots were fired on the 3100 block of North Rosewood Street, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest.

He was taken to Temple Hospital where he later died.

“We’re very confident that the folks in and around this community will help us solve this,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna said.

One neighbor said he’s frustrated by the violence in the city and is worried about his family’s future.

“I have nieces and nephews and I don’t want them to grow up to be involved in this type of activity. So I want this violence to stop,” Dana Graham said.

So far, there have been no arrests.

