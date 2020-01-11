PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. Shots were fired on the 3100 block of North Rosewood Street, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.@PhillyPolice investigating deadly shooting on the 3100 block of Rosewood St. in North Philly. Police say victim is between 18 and 25 years old @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OuNMNb7Quo
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) January 11, 2020
Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest.
He was taken to Temple Hospital where he later died.
“We’re very confident that the folks in and around this community will help us solve this,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna said.
One neighbor said he’s frustrated by the violence in the city and is worried about his family’s future.
“I have nieces and nephews and I don’t want them to grow up to be involved in this type of activity. So I want this violence to stop,” Dana Graham said.
So far, there have been no arrests.
