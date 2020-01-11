Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has died after police say he was shot in the head in West Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Edgewood Street.
Police say the victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
An arrest has been made, police say.
Police have not released any more information about the suspect who’s in custody.
You must log in to post a comment.