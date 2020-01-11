  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has died after police say he was shot in the head in West Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Edgewood Street.

Police say the victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

An arrest has been made, police say.

Police have not released any more information about the suspect who’s in custody.

Comments