  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 35-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Center City. The incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. Saturday outside of the Luke’s Lobster restaurant on the 100 block of North 17th Street near Rittenhouse Square.

The victim was stabbed once in the neck, according to police.

He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.

Police say an arrest has been made and the weapon recovered. The suspect put the knife into a nearby dumpster, police say.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments