PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 35-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Center City. The incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. Saturday outside of the Luke’s Lobster restaurant on the 100 block of North 17th Street near Rittenhouse Square.
The victim was stabbed once in the neck, according to police.
He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he later died.
Police say an arrest has been made and the weapon recovered. The suspect put the knife into a nearby dumpster, police say.
It’s unclear what led to the altercation.
An investigation is ongoing.
