Fire Damages Apartment Building In Eddystone

Comments
EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) – A fire in Delaware County damaged an apartment building in Eddystone. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, firefighters rushed to the 1000 block of Ashland Avenue, where they battled flames on the second floor.
EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) – A fire in Delaware County damaged an apartment building in Eddystone. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, firefighters rushed to the 1000 block of Ashland Avenue, where they battled flames on the second floor.
A neighbor says she noticed the fire after looking out her window, then knocked on doors to get everyone out.
“My son was in his Volkswagon in the driveway and I banged on the window and told him to call 911, and I ran over and banged on the door – I thought I broke my knuckles – getting the people out of the bottom apartment because I knew there was a baby in there,” neighbor Karen Reeves said.
Everyone got out of the building unhurt.
Investigators are now working to pinpoint how the fire started.
You must log in to post a comment.