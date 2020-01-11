  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Eddystone news, Local, Local TV


EDDYSTONE, Pa. (CBS) – A fire in Delaware County damaged an apartment building in Eddystone. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, firefighters rushed to the 1000 block of Ashland Avenue, where they battled flames on the second floor.

Fire Damages Apartment Building In Eddystone

A neighbor says she noticed the fire after looking out her window, then knocked on doors to get everyone out.

“My son was in his Volkswagon in the driveway and I banged on the window and told him to call 911, and I ran over and banged on the door – I thought I broke my knuckles – getting the people out of the bottom apartment because I knew there was a baby in there,” neighbor Karen Reeves said.

Everyone got out of the building unhurt.

Investigators are now working to pinpoint how the fire started.

Comments