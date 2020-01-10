Comments
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Funeral services will take place Friday morning for Mike Fitzpatrick. The former Bucks County congressman was also a county commissioner and served four terms in the house of representatives.
A viewing was held Thursday night and another will take place Friday between 10 a.m. and noon.
The viewing and the funeral mass to follow will be held at Queen of the Universe Church in Levittown.
Fitzpatrick died Monday of melanoma at age 56.
