PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz wasn’t the only Philadelphia Eagles quarterback who suffered a serious injury in Sunday’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN Eagles beat reporter Tim McManus reports 40-year-old backup quarterback Josh McCown played the second-half of the Wild Card game with a torn hamstring.
Josh McCown played the second half vs. Seattle on a torn hamstring and is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday, sources tell ESPN.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 10, 2020
McCown is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday.
McCown entered the game after Wentz went down with a concussion following Jadeveon Clowney’s helmet-to-helmet hit.
McCown ended up with 174 yards passing in the 17-9 loss. He also rushed the ball five times for 23 yards. It was his first career postseason game after 16 seasons in the NFL.
A tearful Josh McCown pic.twitter.com/MMl9lNBnAW
— Dan Koob CBS3 (@DanKoob) January 6, 2020
Cameras caught a tearful McCown walking down the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field. The emotions carried over into his press conference.
“This year’s been nothing short of special for me. I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve learned so much from so many people. Just thankful to be a part of it. As far as the future goes, we’ll see. I haven’t made these decisions yet. I have to get with my family and talk with them. Obviously, I’ve retired once. I know how to do that. So we’ll just see. I don’t know yet,” McCown said.
McCown came out of retirement last offseason and signed with the Eagles after Nate Sudfeld suffered a wrist injury in a preseason game.
