Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in Nicetown. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 19th and Hunting Park Avenue.
Police say a man and a woman walking across the street were hit by not one but two cars.
After being struck by the Nissan, they were then struck by a Honda sedan that was traveling westbound. So both of these victims were struck by separate vehicles,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The man, in his early 30’s, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman, in her late 20’s, is in stable condition with broken legs.
Both drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.
You must log in to post a comment.