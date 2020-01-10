CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Cape May authorities say a North Carolina man was arrested for trying to enter a Coast Guard training center with an illegal assault weapon, body armor and many rounds of ammunition. The Cape May Prosecutor’s Office says 25-year-old Dustin Peters, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a machine gun and other related charges.
Officials say Peters was stopped Thursday by Coast Guard security for a routine security check on his vehicle at the entrance to United States Coast Guard Base TRACEN in Cape May. Security found Peters to be in possession of hollow point ammunition and a handgun.
Upon further investigation, authorities found an illegal assault weapon, numerous high-capacity magazines, body armor and many rounds of ammunition in Peters’ car.
Officials say Peters came to the Coast Guard training base to attend a graduation ceremony.
It’s not yet known why Peters was carrying the weapons or ammunition.
Peters is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.
