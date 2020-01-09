PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its family — a sloth bear cub. The cub was born to 7-year-old Kayla and 6-year-old Bhalu on Dec. 11.
It’s the first healthy sloth bear born at the zoo since 1997.
Kayla had one cub that died very shortly after birth last year and there was also a second cub in this current litter that died after birth.
The gender of the cub has not yet been determined.
“We are excited to welcome Kayla and Bhalu’s new cub,” said Philadelphia Zoo COO Dr. Andy Baker. “In the summer of 2015, Kayla arrived from the San Diego Zoo and Bhalu from the Brookfield Zoo on a Species Survival Plan breeding program with the hopes of successful breeding. We are thrilled this match was successful. This birth is a significant contribution to the overall sloth bear population in the U.S.”
Sloth bears can weigh up to 300 pounds when fully grown.
