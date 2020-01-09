Comments
MINQUADALE, Del. (CBS) — The Colonial School District says one person was killed in an accident involving a school bus in New Castle County on Thursday afternoon. It happened while the school bus was traveling on Memorial Drive in Minquadale, after coming from Eisenberg Elementary School.
A person in the other vehicle involved in the accident died.
The school district says one student is being taken to the hospital as a precaution. The other students onboard the bus don’t appear to be injured at this time.
It’s not known how many students were on the bus during the accident.
Memorial Drive is currently shut down as authorities investigate.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.