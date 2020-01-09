PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects wanted in an armed robbery at an Olney pizza restaurant. Authorities say two men entered Mr. Pizza, located on the 5500 block of North 5th Street, on Wednesday night. One went behind the counter pointing a gun at an employee, demanding he open the cash register.
The victim opened the register and the suspect took out the cash, placing it on the counter.
The second suspect who was waiting by the front door took the cash from the counter and placed it in his pockets.
They fled with approximately $100 in cash and were last seen on foot headed south on 5th Street.
One suspect is described as an African American man in his early 20s, armed with a black semi-automatic firearm, wearing a mask, black-hooded sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans and tan Timberland boots.
The other suspect is described as an African American man in his early 20s, wearing a black Polo-hooded sweatshirt on top of a gray-hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black Nike Air Max 97 sneakers.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3354.
You must log in to post a comment.