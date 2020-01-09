Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is taking new steps to fight hate. On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP announced a new partnership following the uptick of racist and anti-Semitic hate crimes in the state.
Leaders have three main initiatives.
“No. 1, to bring anti-bias education to elected officials; No. 2, to build bridges of tolerance and understanding between the ADL and NAACP constituents; and No. 3, to respond with a united voice to racism and anti-Semitism and all forms of hate in New Jersey each and every time it happens,” said NY/NJ Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Evan Bernstein.
Leaders also plan to go into places of worship to increase interfaith dialogue.
