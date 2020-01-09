PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Two men were shot after leaving a nightclub in Center City, early Thursday morning. Police say a chase then ensued between the suspect and the victims, ending in a crash on the Vine Street Expressway, just before 4 a.m.

Investigators say the two men had just left the Vango Lounge and Skybar on 18th and Sansom Street when two men in a white GMC SUV pulled up and opened fire. The two men then got in another vehicle and pursued the shooters.

The shooters’ crashed on the Vine Street Expressway near the Broad Street exit and fled the scene on foot. It’s not clear if they were injured.

Police found the abandoned SUV riddled with bullet holes. Police say the car has New York license plates.

The two victims then drove to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Police say a 31-year-old man was shot once in the rib and a 39-year-old man was shot once in the hand. The victims are in stable condition.

The victims told investigators they were shot in Philadelphia but didn’t give the exact location.

Police found several shell casings on the 2400 block of JFK Boulevard.

The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

