



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The price to ride Wildwood’s Tram Car is going up because of the increase in New Jersey’s minimum wage. The nonprofit that owns and operates the Wildwoods Boardwalk Sightseer Tram Car says the wage increase is forcing them to raise the price to ride the Tram Cars in 2020.

The one-way fee to ride the Tram Car will increase from $3.50 to $4.00. Discounted tickets will still be offered at multiple locations on the boardwalk and also online.

“For decades the State of New Jersey recognized the special conditions of seasonal, farm and amusement businesses and provided exemptions from certain wage and hour laws for those specific businesses. Unfortunately, other than extending the period of time until it reaches $15.00, the most recent increases to the minimum wage did not include any special exemptions for seasonal and amusement businesses. Due to the dramatic increases in the minimum wage over the next several years, many small businesses along the Jersey Shore will be forced to make difficult decisions. The Tram Cars are no exception and in order to continue to provide safe, reliable service to our visitors, while meeting the financial demands imposed by the new minimum wage, we have no choice at this time but to increase the fare,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

Wildwoods Boardwalk says the nonprofit has owned, restored and operated the Tram Cars since 2004.