By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, National News, Philadelphia News, US Military

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Recruiting Command is warning Americans of a fake text message informing them they’ve been selected for a military draft. The U.S. Army Recruiting Command says they’ve gotten multiple calls and emails regarding the fraudulent text messages which have been circulating throughout the country this week.

They want to ensure Americans understand these tests are false and were not initiated by the U.S. Army.

The decision for a draft is made by the Selective Service System, not the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The organization is separate from the Department of Defense and manages registration for the Selective Service.

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to the Selective Service System’s official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

The military has been all-volunteer since the last draft in 1973.

