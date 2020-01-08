



DOVER, Del (CBS/AP) – Health officials in Delaware have recorded the first two flu deaths of the 2019-2020 season. The Division of Public Health says on its webpage that a 65-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman died this week.

The division said both victims lived in Sussex County and had underlying health conditions.

“The deaths of these two Delawareans is a tragic reminder of how dangerous the flu can be, particularly to individuals who already have weakened immune systems,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as those still battling the flu. We continue to encourage Delawareans to get their flu vaccines and make sure everyone in their family gets theirs, too. The vaccine will lower your likelihood of getting the flu and can lessen the severity of your symptoms if you do catch it. You should also be sure to take any antiviral medicines that your primary care provider prescribes.”

Last flu season, there were 24 flu-related deaths and 6,387 cases were confirmed by state health officials.

Flu symptoms come on suddenly and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and body aches, chills and fatigue. DPH says some people get complications including pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus and ear infections. People with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes and asthma are more susceptible to catching the flu.

