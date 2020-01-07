PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a drugstore in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for cash to help his sick child. Surveillance video shows the man entered the Rite Aid on the 7400 block of Ogontz Avenue as if he was going to make a purchase on Jan. 3 around 11:50 a.m.
He handed a demand note to an employee which read, “Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds.”
The employee gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash and he fled on foot towards 75th Street.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as an African American man between the ages of 30 and 40, 5-foot-11, with a mustache/goatee and thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded zip-up jacket, denim-style jeans, black sneakers, black/gray gloves, a dark-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the brim, possibly prescription glasses and was carrying a gray/black back-pack.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3354.
You must log in to post a comment.