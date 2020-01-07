PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another day, another Philadelphia sports star gets injured. This time Sixers center Joel Embiid was sidelined briefly by a gruesome finger injury.
On Monday night, all the questions about Embiid’s toughness officially died after the All-Star center fought through a gruesome-looking injury and helped the Sixers snap a four-game losing streak.
Embiid was guarding Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder when the injury happened in the first quarter. He suffered a dislocated ring finger on his non-shooting hand.
Joel Embiid’s left hand at the moment. 🥴 Needless to say, he left the game in the 1st quarter #sixers @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/NdlvWt9Zgi
— Don Bell (@DonBellonCBS3) January 7, 2020
He would leave the game, have it taped-up and return to the court.
Embiid would finish with 18 points, eight assists and nine boards, helping the Sixers snap their season-high four-game losing streak.
“It was pretty bad. I was basically playing with one hand,” Embiid told reporters after the game.”But in the middle of the losing streak, I just wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to try and get us a win.”
“I actually threw up when I saw that,” Ben Simmons said. “I’m glad he came back out, we needed him. He is a big part of the team.”
Embiid missed Tuesday’s practice and had his finger evaluated. He has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics.
You must log in to post a comment.