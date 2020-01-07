PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another day, another Philadelphia sports star gets injured. This time Sixers center Joel Embiid was sidelined briefly by a gruesome finger injury.

On Monday night, all the questions about Embiid’s toughness officially died after the All-Star center fought through a gruesome-looking injury and helped the Sixers snap a four-game losing streak.

Embiid was guarding Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder when the injury happened in the first quarter. He suffered a dislocated ring finger on his non-shooting hand.

Joel Embiid’s left hand at the moment. 🥴 Needless to say, he left the game in the 1st quarter #sixers @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/NdlvWt9Zgi — Don Bell (@DonBellonCBS3) January 7, 2020

He would leave the game, have it taped-up and return to the court.

Embiid would finish with 18 points, eight assists and nine boards, helping the Sixers snap their season-high four-game losing streak.

“It was pretty bad. I was basically playing with one hand,” Embiid told reporters after the game.”But in the middle of the losing streak, I just wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to try and get us a win.”

“I actually threw up when I saw that,” Ben Simmons said. “I’m glad he came back out, we needed him. He is a big part of the team.”

Embiid missed Tuesday’s practice and had his finger evaluated. He has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics.