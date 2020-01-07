RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A fast-moving fire destroyed a family’s home in Ridley Township, Tuesday morning. Fire officials say Christmas lights on a metal tree sparked the blaze that killed the family’s dog.
A fast-moving fire ripped through a home in #DelawareCounty this morning. A family of five, who was inside at the time, managed to escape. But their dog, Bella, didn’t make it @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4kGa5ei0Jw
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 7, 2020
Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of 7th Avenue, just before 8 a.m.
Firefighters are still working to put out hotspots.
A family of five who lived in the home managed to escape the flames, but their beloved dog Bella didn’t make it.
The Toland family says more than two decades of memories made inside the home are now destroyed, however, they feel lucky to be alive.
“I was sleeping and my wife was hollering downstairs, ‘Wake up, get up, get up!’ And I started down the steps. And I got halfway down and the smoke started hitting me. And I couldn’t breathe. And my son was like you gotta get out. And I look at the dining room and it was up in flames, the shade was burned up. I couldn’t breathe, so we got out of the house and the next thing you know the whole thing went up,” George Toland said.
The family thinks their home is destroyed. They have insurance and hope they can salvage what they can and rebuild.
