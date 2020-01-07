PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-day country music festival is coming to Wildwood in June and the festival’s first headliner has been released. Seven-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood will headline the Barefoot Country Music Festival.
“WELCOME our FIRST HEADLINER to the Barefoot Country Music Fest Stage, Carrie Underwood,” read a post on the festival’s Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
Wow. Just letting this sink in… Our first headliner announcement for our first year! Please join us in welcoming this seven-time Grammy Award winning gal who has sold over 64 million records worldwide and 26 No. 1 hits – WELCOME our FIRST HEADLINER to the Barefoot Country Music Fest Stage, @CarrieUnderwood, June 19-21, 2020 in Wildwood, NJ! Early Bird tickets go on sale this Friday, January 10 at 8 am. For more info: www.BarefootCountryMusicFest.com and stay tuned, more artists announcements coming soon!
More than 30 of country music’s biggest stars will perform at the festival on the Wildwood beach.
The festival is June 19 to 21 and tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. Tickets range from $149 to $949.
For more information, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.