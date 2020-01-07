  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-day country music festival is coming to Wildwood in June and the festival’s first headliner has been released. Seven-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood will headline the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

“WELCOME our FIRST HEADLINER to the Barefoot Country Music Fest Stage, Carrie Underwood,” read a post on the festival’s Instagram page.

More than 30 of country music’s biggest stars will perform at the festival on the Wildwood beach.

The festival is June 19 to 21 and tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. Tickets range from $149 to $949.

