WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — President Donald Trump is coming to New Jersey this month. President Trump will hold a Keep America Great Rally on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m.
“President Trump has delivered for New Jersey creating 129,400 new jobs, including 9,600 new manufacturing jobs and 10,200 new construction jobs,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump looks forward to returning to the Garden State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'”
Doors open at 3 p.m. for the event.
