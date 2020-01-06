By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want the public’s help in a brazen Christmas robbery caught on surveillance video. The victim was waiting for the bus on the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington, around 8:15 a.m.

A white SUV pulled up and a woman got out of the passenger side.

Credit: CBS3

She then snatched the purse of a 51-year-old woman waiting for the bus, sprayed mace and punched the victim in the process.

The suspect fled in the white SUV. The victim was not seriously injured.

Comments