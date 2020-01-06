Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want the public’s help in a brazen Christmas robbery caught on surveillance video. The victim was waiting for the bus on the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington, around 8:15 a.m.
A white SUV pulled up and a woman got out of the passenger side.
She then snatched the purse of a 51-year-old woman waiting for the bus, sprayed mace and punched the victim in the process.
The suspect fled in the white SUV. The victim was not seriously injured.
You must log in to post a comment.