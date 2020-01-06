PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Bucks County Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday. Fitzpatrick served in Congress from 2005 to 2007 and again from 2011 to 2017.
Before that he served as a Bucks County commissioner.
His family released a statement explaining he “peacefully passed away surrounded by family after a long and arduous battle with melanoma.”
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey says during his time in office, Fitzpatrick constantly proved officials can work across the aisle.
“Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick served our commonwealth and country with great integrity, competence, and dignity,” Toomey said. “During his time as a Bucks County Commissioner, and then as a member of Congress, Mike proved time and again that it is possible to work across the aisle to make progress while remaining true to one’s principles. Kris and I extend our condolences to Mike’s wife Kathleen, their children, and the entire Fitzpatrick family.”
Fitzpatrick was 56 years old.
