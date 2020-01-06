Comments
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to board a school bus in Bensalem, Monday morning. Police say it happened near the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane, around 7:30 a.m.
The girl was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say it appears the school bus had its stop signal and bar activated.
The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating.
You must log in to post a comment.