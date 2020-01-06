WATCH LIVE:Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Sworn In For Second Term, Delivers Inauguration Address
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to board a school bus in Bensalem, Monday morning. Police say it happened near the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane, around 7:30 a.m.

The girl was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say it appears the school bus had its stop signal and bar activated.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating.

Comments