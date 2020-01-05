Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is one more special fan that will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pennsylvania SPCA shared a sweet Facebook post about Eagles punter Cameron Johnston and his fiancé who recently adopted a dog.
The post shares the story of Samara, who was rescued from a puppy mill and needed some “extra love and care.”
“Eagles punter Cam Johnston and his beautiful fiancé recently added another member to their pack, PSPCA alum Samara (now known as Bella). Samara was rescued from a puppy mill and due to that history needed some extra love and care,” the PSPCA said in the post. “Thanks to Cam and Tia, and to everyone who supports our work to end animal cruelty. Oh, and go birds!”
You must log in to post a comment.