



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lincoln Financial Field will see increased security measures for the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game amid rising tensions in Iran and the Middle East. Philadelphia police say they have not received any credible threats.

Out of an abundance of caution, the department has deployed additional resources to key locations.

“The Philadelphia Police Department will continue to monitor the ongoing events in Iran and the Middle East. While there are no credible threats to our city at this time, out of an abundance of caution, we have deployed additional resources to key locations,” the department said in a statement.

Eyewitness News spoke with retired FBI supervisor JJ Klaverabout the heightened awareness. He says you may not realize it, but there will be additional security measures in place throughout the city, including at Sunday’s game.

Iran is promising “crushing revenge” after Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad’s International Airport.

Since the killing, U.S. military posts, bases and embassies are on high alert.

“It’s now a question of collecting and analyzing intelligence that is going to indicate is there an imminent threat to U.S. interests anywhere,” Klaver said.

Klaver is a retired supervisor and special agent with the FBI’s Philadelphia field office.

He says the greater threat areas are at overseas U.S. targets, but you can expect to see increased police presence in certain areas throughout Philly.

“The Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, City Hall — things that have historic significance that are tourist attractions are always potential soft targets,” Klaver said.

One of those key locations will be Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

“I’m not sure the average person going to the game this weekend will see anything different,” Klaver said. “There might be additional assets in the air, the perimeter of security might extend a little wider than just the stadium.”

Police already had increased security measures in place for the game but those will be heightened further. Specifics were not released.

And though there are heightened tensions with Iran and threats of violence, Klaver has this suggestion for anyone who may be concerned about their safety.

“You go about your business, you do what you do and you trust that the security apparatuses are in place and that security is being handled by the professionals.”

A police spokesperson also says there are extra patrols still in effect at places of worship after recent violent attacks in New York and Texas

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.