By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Australia Wildfires, Local, Local TV

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Some celebrities are working to help Australia recover from devastating wildfires. Singer and Doylestown native Pink is among them.

On Saturday, Pink tweeted that she is donating $500,000 to local fire companies battling the blaze.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” the tweet said.

