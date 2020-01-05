DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Some celebrities are working to help Australia recover from devastating wildfires. Singer and Doylestown native Pink is among them.
On Saturday, Pink tweeted that she is donating $500,000 to local fire companies battling the blaze.
“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” the tweet said.
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp
— P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.