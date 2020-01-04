PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The charity Cradles to Crayons held its first family volunteer days of the New Year on Saturday. It took place at its new location in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood.
Parents and their children packaged clothes into kid-packs for local children in need.
The clothes came from community donations.
“This is a day when parents come together with their children to give back to others in the community,” Cradles to Crayons Senior Manager of Family Philanthropy Suzanne Allen-Weise said. “They’re working together to model for their kids how they could give back. ”
“Cradles is a really special organization to us. It’s such a wonderful organization for us on giving back to children,” volunteer Betsy Rath said. “Also having our kids see it’s a wonderful place to be able to give back and volunteer. We all have a lot of stuff in our homes, especially after the holidays. It’s a really comfortable place to be. It’s a wonderful team-building exercise.”
Cradles to Crayons hopes to eventually help 100,000 children annually.
