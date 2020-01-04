DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A heating company is giving the gift of heat this winter to deserving local families in Delaware County.

“We had to survive through that whole winter with no heat,” Manu Wilson said.

This is the second winter in a row the Wilson family had to rely on a kerosene heater and a wood-burning fireplace for heat inside their Drexel Hill home.

“It was cold in there. It was like trying to make ends meet, getting wood, finding wood from the side of the streets. It was very hard emotionally as a dad and a family man,” Wilson said.

The family’s boiler broke the last year and Wilson says he was not able to get a new one — until Saturday.

A team of volunteers with Oliver Heating and Cooling installed a new $8,000 heating system for the Wilson’s for free.

This is part of the company’s 21st annual Heat for the Holidays initiative.

“We feel we’ve been blessed by God so we feel we need to give back to the community and every year we find needy families to give new heaters to,” Oliver Heating and Cooling’s CEO David Oliver said.

People are usually chosen through a nomination process and the Wilsons are grateful they were chosen.

“I’m so blessed. I’ve never won anything. I was never been picked for anything so this is a blessing,” Wilson said.

Oliver Heating and Cooling helped four other families this holiday season by warming hearts and homes across the region.