



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever since he died, David Bowie fans in Philadelphia and around the world have been celebrating his life. Bowie’s memory is alive and well as it’s Philly Loves Bowie Week. The National Liberty Museum is celebrating the rock legend — with glass.

Bowie’s music made him an icon, but his way, sense of self and self-expression made him a hero to his fans.

“He saw himself as an outsider. He brought people together. I think we all relate to that,” fan Joe Bonaparte said.

“He got a lot of flak for being a little bit off the beaten path. And he could have done one of two things. He could have denied everything or he could have embraced it. And David Bowie embraced the fact that people thought he was a freak back in the 70s. What that did was give a voice to all the freaks who loved his music. He became a poster child for them,” Philly Loves Bowie Week Organizer Robert Drake said.

And on display, as you descend the stairs at the National Liberty Museum, is an unmissable mural to mark the start of the “We Can Be Heroes” exhibit, which celebrates the Hall of Fame rocker.

“When they walk in, they’re going to hear some fabulous live music, some poetry readings, some really great merchandise,” Director of Glass Exhibitions Meegan Coll said. “Sixty-two pieces of fantastic art made by David Bowie fans. Some neon artwork. There’s such a strong connection to Philadelphia and we have a whole exhibition around David but also information about how the connection is so strong.”

The exhibition features art from five international artists and work from fourth and fifth graders too.

Coll also has a piece featured called “Your Face To Face,” which is based on one of Bowie’s songs.

The exhibit opens Friday and remains open until Feb. 23.

Watch the video above for more on the David Bowie exhibit at the National Liberty Museum in Philly.