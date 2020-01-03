Comments
BROWNS MILLS, N.J. (CBS) — A man’s body was discovered on the side of the road on the property of a military base in South Jersey on Friday. The body was found on the property of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Browns Mills, Pemberton Township.
The body is considered a John Doe and it’s not believed to be a military member.
It’s not yet clear what happened or how the body got there.
The man’s body was transported to the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is investigating.
