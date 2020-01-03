BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County teacher has been charged with taking upskirt photos of students and sharing them online. Former Palisades High School teacher James Reppert Jr. is accused of taking photos of at least three female students from underneath his desk.
The 26-year-old was confronted by police back in October 2019 after a student captured a video of him allegedly viewing and zooming in on a photo of what appeared to be a student’s legs. Reppert told investigators he took photos of the victim.
Investigators also recovered photos of Reppert exposing himself inside the high school. One photo shows him standing naked in front of a whiteboard. Handwritten on the board behind him is “3/14/19, u/rockranger24, r/teachersgonewild.” Police say these are terms associated with posts sometimes made on a pornographic section of Reddit.com.
Pennsylvania State Police found additional photos on his personal iPhone and on a school-issued iPad.
Reppert taught math and coached boys’ and girls’ tennis. He had been employed by the school district since August 2016 and was fired last month.
He is charged with invasion of privacy, indecent exposure and with disseminating some of the photos.
Anyone who believes they have further information about this case should contact Pennsylvania State Police – Dublin Barracks at 215-949-9191.
