Comments
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Four people were injured after a car crashed into a building at the Doylestown Shopping Center, officials say. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the shopping center located on the 400 block of North Main Street.
Officials say emergency crews responded after a car drove into the Waxing the City store with reports of at least one person trapped.
Crews were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.