By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Local TV


DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Four people were injured after a car crashed into a building at the Doylestown Shopping Center, officials say. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the shopping center located on the 400 block of North Main Street.

Officials say emergency crews responded after a car drove into the Waxing the City store with reports of at least one person trapped.

(Credit: Doylestown Fire Company)

Crews were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Credit: Doylestown Fire Company)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments