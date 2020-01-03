Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group gathered outside of City Hall Friday to protest the mummers. The group demanded the City of Philadelphia stop using taxpayer money to fund the Mummers Parade.
It comes after some members of the Froggy Carr club wore blackface on New Year’s Day.
The demonstrators say enough is enough.
“The blatant racism that is on display every single year, it’s a shame, it’s an atrocity and it has to stop,” one demonstrator said.
The men wearing blackface have since been expelled and banned from all future mummer events. The men said what they did was not racist.
You must log in to post a comment.