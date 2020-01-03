  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Locla, Mummers Parade, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group gathered outside of City Hall Friday to protest the mummers. The group demanded the City of Philadelphia stop using taxpayer money to fund the Mummers Parade.

It comes after some members of the Froggy Carr club wore blackface on New Year’s Day.

(credit: CBS3)

The demonstrators say enough is enough.

“The blatant racism that is on display every single year, it’s a shame, it’s an atrocity and it has to stop,” one demonstrator said.

The men wearing blackface have since been expelled and banned from all future mummer events. The men said what they did was not racist.

Comments