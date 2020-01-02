PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder apparently forgot what holiday the country just celebrated. Snyder wished everyone a “happy Thanksgiving” while introducing new head coach Ron Rivera during a press conference, even though it’s Jan. 2.
🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨#Redskins owner Dan Snyder says “Happy Thanksgiving” to start head coach Ron Rivera press conference @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #HTTR pic.twitter.com/dy5WOFA69R
— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 2, 2020
Fans were more than happy to mock Snyder on social media for his blunder.
Happy Thanksgiving? Oh dear God.
— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 2, 2020
Happy Thanksgiving, SELL THE TEAM
— Natty (@NattyBDC) January 2, 2020
Lol. That dude told everyone "Happy Thanksgiving!" Smh.
— Alan Harris (@AlanHarrris) January 2, 2020
"Happy Thanksgiving" the clueless owner says on January 2nd 😂 https://t.co/9Ww3cWARMe
— Dakota El-Bisi (@BadKidKota) January 2, 2020
Dude said Happy Thanksgiving on JANUARY 2ND! What kind of monster does that? https://t.co/fpbVOJckkG
— Fack Jarrar (@JFarrar41) January 2, 2020
Dan Snyder is an alien from another planet. Just clueless in every way. At least this made me laugh. Who in the world opens a press conference on January 2nd with "Happy Thanksgiving". Unbelievable. https://t.co/xuPce7AF0O
— Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) January 2, 2020
The Redskins missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after finishing last in the NFC East with a 3-13 record. As the Redskins enjoy their offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs.
