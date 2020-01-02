By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder apparently forgot what holiday the country just celebrated. Snyder wished everyone a “happy Thanksgiving” while introducing new head coach Ron Rivera during a press conference, even though it’s Jan. 2.

Fans were more than happy to mock Snyder on social media for his blunder.

The Redskins missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after finishing last in the NFC East with a 3-13 record. As the Redskins enjoy their offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles face the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs.

