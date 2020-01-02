KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — With the New Year comes many new resolutions, and one of the most common is the resolution to eat better. One place in King of Prussia is serving up lots of healthy options while delivering plenty of flavor.
In true New Year’s fashion, many are in that “new year, new you” state of mind. And if you’re trying to turn the calendar year by curbing those foods that just don’t make you feel good, you’re in luck. Because True Food Kitchen in King of Prussia is crafting feel-good food so good you’ll be looking for the guilt.
True Food Kitchen was founded by Dr. Andrew Weil, a renowned physician and doctor of integrative medicine from Fairless Hills, whose inflammatory pyramid is behind every item on the menu.
Watch the full Taste With Tori at True Food Kitchen in King of Prussia above.
You must log in to post a comment.