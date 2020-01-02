



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mild and wet pattern will usher in the first weekend of 2020. On Saturday, a strong cold front from the west will sweep through in the afternoon, bringing with it the chance for a period of heavy rain.

In the wake of that front, winds will pick up from the north and west, bringing cold air in just in time for Sunday.

We dry out and get some sunshine back on Sunday, but it will be a blustery and colder day, with highs only in the low 40s. While that will be a change from the mild weather of Friday and Saturday, it’s pretty seasonable for the time of year.

However, we will have to factor in the winds. Winds out of the north and west may gust as high as 25 or 30 miles per hour, especially in the morning. This will make it feel as much as 10 degrees colder than the thermometer indicates.

So for folks tailgating ahead of the big Eagles’ playoff game, expect to need the heavy winter coat. You can likely leave the rain gear at home, although there still is a chance for a stray rain or snow shower Sunday morning.

By kickoff, temperatures will be in the 40s but feeling more like the 30s. Winds will begin to die down a bit in the afternoon, but the sun will set roughly 10 minutes after kickoff and temperatures will plummet quickly into the 30s, so expect a chilly game.